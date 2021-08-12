Soccer: Real Madrid youngster Kubo joins Mallorca on loan deal

Newsfrom Japan

Real Madrid and Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo has returned to Mallorca on a season-long loan that will expire in June 2022, the Balearic Island club in Palma confirmed on Wednesday. The 20-year-old, who was one of the stand-out performers for the Japanese men's soccer team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, made a strong impression on loan with Mallorca during the 2019-20 season, playing in 35 games and scoring four goals. After spending last season on loan with Getafe and Villarreal, Kubo is now returning to Mallorca for a second spell. Kubo moved to Real Madrid from FC Tokyo as an ...