OPINION: The shadow of half a century

Newsfrom Japan

I remember the Nixon Shock of August, 1971 as though it was yesterday. I was in Hawaii -- Ala Moana Shopping Center in Honolulu, to be exact. It was usually thronged with Japanese tourists. That day, however, it was strangely silent, with few tourists, as they ironically could not spend their suddenly powerful yen. No one knew what their money was worth, and many of the tourists from Japan seemed to fear that America had grown strangely nationalistic and unfriendly, even in traditionally relaxed and welcoming Hawaii. That paradoxical yet vivid scene that I witnessed in a Hawaii shopping center...