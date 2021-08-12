Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in after 4-day rally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Thursday as investors moved to lock in gains after the market's four-day winning streak, while sentiment was weighed by Japan's ongoing COVID-19 surge. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 55.49 points, or 0.20 percent, from Wednesday at 28,015.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.53 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 1,953.55. Decliners were led by land transportation, air transportation, and farm and fishery issues.