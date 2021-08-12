JR East to promote Japanese craft beers in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. will hold a six-week Japanese craft beer sales campaign in Singapore beginning Aug. 19 as part of its efforts to help bolster pandemic-hit sales of locally made products. The railway operator, known as JR East, will offer mostly beer brands of regional brewers in Japan, including four companies that will make their debut in Singapore, in the promotional event running through Sept. 30. Local consumers visiting the JR East's Japan Rail Cafe will be able to taste offerings from Kanazawa Brewery and Waku Waku Tezukuri Farm Kawakita, both in Ishikawa Prefecture, and Yokohama ...