Baseball: Ohtani hits MLB-leading 38th homer of the season

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went deep to tie the game in the third inning for his major league-leading 38th home run of the season on Wednesday, but his offensive effort went to waste in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Ohtani tied the game 2-2 with his first homer since July 28 in the bottom of the third at Angel Stadium. The Japanese two-way star added to his home run total with a two-run shot off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah (5-1). Angels starter Dylan Bundy (2-9), however, surrendered a leadoff double in the fifth, and reliever Sam Selman allowed a one-out RBI single that put...