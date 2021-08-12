Toshiba CEO wants new board chair approved by year-end after ouster

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. will seek shareholder approval of a new board chair before the year's end, CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa said Thursday, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate scrambles to restore trust after its alleged collusion with the government. Disgruntled Toshiba shareholders voted out former board chairman Osamu Nagayama and another outside director responsible for oversight in June after an independent investigation concluded that Toshiba had sought government help to prevent foreign activist shareholders from influencing the board. Speaking at a press conference, Tsunakawa acknowledged that t...