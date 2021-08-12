Sharp CEO to step down by March, successor still undecided

Newsfrom Japan

Sharp Corp. CEO and Chairman Tai Jeng-wu said Thursday he will step down by March next year and decide on his successor at the Japanese electronics company by the next shareholder meeting, usually held in June. Tai said in an internal message sent to employees the same day the company was able to improve its business in the past five years under his leadership and that he is searching for a successor to whom he can "entrust the future of Sharp." Tai, sent in by Sharp's parent company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in 2016, took the lead in steering the Japanese firm to its first group net prof...