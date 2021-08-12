Soccer: Sugimoto scores 1st goal for F Marinos in win over Grampus

Newsfrom Japan

Kenyu Sugimoto scored his first goal since moving to Yokohama F Marinos, heading home the opener in a 2-0 win over Nagoya Grampus in the J-League first division on Thursday. The win at Yokohama's Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium moved second-place Marinos eight points behind league-leaders Kawasaki Frontale. Marinos' defense delivered a solid performance and allowed most of the first half to be played on Grampus' side of the pitch. Sugimoto scored in the 13th minute and Marcos Junior in the 33rd from the penalty spot, with Thailand defender Theerathon Bunmathan doing more than his share to set up bo...