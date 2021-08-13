90% of firms see Japan economy growing in 2022 COVID recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Ninety percent of major Japanese companies expect the country's economy to expand in 2022 on hopes that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will subside, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday. The survey on 111 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Group Corp., also showed companies increasingly joining global efforts to curb greenhouse gases and striving to ensure economic security amid an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry, with a focus on supply chains for chips and energy resources. The survey found 75 percent of the firms expect moderate economic growth next year, followed by ...