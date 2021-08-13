Japanese transport firm makes diesel fuel using ramen broth

Newsfrom Japan

The enterprising president of a transport firm in southwestern Japan has come up with a way to power his trucks with a biodiesel fuel made partly from leftover "tonkotsu" ramen soup broth. The firm, Nishida Shoun, based in Fukuoka Prefecture, mixes lard extracted from the broth, which is made from pork bones, with a fuel made from waste cooking oil. It has already started using the diesel oil in some of its 170 trucks and plans to use it in all of them from September. An effective alternative to petroleum diesel, biodiesel fuel is known to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company's chairma...