Tokyo stocks open mixed on firm Wall St., COVID-19 fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as overnight gains on Wall Street were offset by concerns about the record rises in coronavirus infections across Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 30.12 points, or 0.11 percent, from Thursday to 27,984.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.16 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,955.71. Decliners were led by air transportation and land transportation issues, while service and iron and steel issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.41-42 yen compared wi...