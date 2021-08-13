Tokyo stocks edge up in morning on Wall St. gains, COVID weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Friday morning, aided by overnight gains on Wall Street, but the market was weighed down by the rapid spread of coronavirus infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 27.99 points, or 0.10 percent, from Thursday to 28,043.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.81 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,958.36. Gainers were led by service, iron and steel, and precision instrument issues.