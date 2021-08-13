Samsung Group chief Lee released from prison on parole

Newsfrom Japan

Lee Jae Yong, the head of South Korea's biggest conglomerate Samsung Group, was released from prison on parole Friday. The vice chairman of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. has been in prison since receiving a two-and-a-half-year sentence by the Seoul High Court in January in a retrial of a bribery case involving ousted former President Park Geun Hye. The Justice Ministry announced the release of Lee on Monday. Lee has met the requirements for parole eligibility and business groups have expressed hope that he can get back to work and help steer the conglomerate.