Main events scheduled for Aug. 16-22

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug. 16-22: Aug. 16 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June period. Aug. 17 (Tues) -- Tokyo Paralympics athletes' village to open. Aug. 18 (Wed) -- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for July. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for June. -- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in July. Aug. 19 (Thurs) -- Official campaigning to start for Ibaraki gubernatorial election. Aug. 20 (Fri) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs ...