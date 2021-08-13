Yokohama Rubber to add investment in new Indian plant

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama Rubber Co. has said it will spend an additional $171 million on a plant under construction in India to boost its production capacity in anticipation of greater demand for industrial-use off-highway tires than initially forecast. The plant in Visakhapatnam is scheduled to produce up to 55 tons daily in rubber weight in the initial phase of operation beginning in the first quarter of 2023 before raising the capacity to 123 tons with the additional investment in the next phase a year later. Yokohama Rubber's local unit, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, will run the new plant in the port city ...