Tokyo stocks end mixed on strong earnings, COVID-19 concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Friday, as gains on strong domestic earnings reports were offset by selling on deepening uncertainty over Japan's economic recovery amid consecutive record-high coronavirus infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 37.87 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday at 27,977.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.84 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 1,956.39. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, and air transportation issues, while iron and steel, and service issues led gainers.