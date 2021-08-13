Baseball: Ohtani holds Jays to 2 runs over 6 for 7th win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani earned his seventh win Thursday, holding the Toronto Blue Jays to two runs over six innings and scoring a run to guide the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-3 win. Ohtani (7-1) continued his solid form on the mound, winning his sixth straight decision after allowing three hits, three walks and striking out six at Angel Stadium. "My mechanics weren't great, but my thinking was to not let a lot of runners on and that went well," Ohtani said of his pitching. The two-way star batted first and went 1-for-3, drew a walk and doubled in the first-inning off Jose Berrios (8-6). He also went head-...