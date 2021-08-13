Soccer: Substitute Yamami scores stunner as Gamba down S-Pulse

Substitute Hiroto Yamami scored a stunning winner in his J-League debut as Gamba Osaka won 1-0 at Shimizu S-Pulse on Friday in the first division. Three days shy of his 22nd birthday, Yamami came on in the 76th minute and had a fierce right-footed effort from distance denied before his 82nd-minute strike, latching onto a long ball down the right before curling his left-footed effort to the far top corner at a rainy IAI Stadium. Gamba ended their two-game losing run to move up to 12th, while S-Pulse sit 14th with four games without a win. The visitors had the first chance of the game in the sev...
