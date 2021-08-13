Baseball: Teen Miyagi earns 10th win as Buffaloes restart with win

Newsfrom Japan

Nineteen-year-old Hiroya Miyagi became the first pitcher to reach 10 wins this season as the surprising Orix Buffaloes beat the Lotte Marines 6-3 to maintain their 1-1/2 game Pacific League lead as play resumed after the Olympics on Friday. Miyagi (10-1) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings. Japan Olympic team member Masataka Yoshida doubled and scored on Yutaro Sugimoto's 19th home run in the first inning off Kota Futaki (4-5), and hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that made it 6-1 Orix. Orix is seeking its first championship since 1996, whe...