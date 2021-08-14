Nearly 30% of Japan firms to boost investment for decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly 30 percent of large companies across Japan plan to expand their capital investment in technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, a recent survey showed, reflecting global efforts to achieve a carbon-free society. The survey conducted by the Development Bank of Japan showed 27 percent of some 1,000 large companies, defined as those with 1 billion yen ($9 million) or more in capital, will boost their investments in decarbonization, such as in electric vehicles-related technologies and renewable energy. Manufacturers were particularly keen in increasing their decarbonization-related ...