Baseball: Ohtani drives in run, but Astros curb late Angels comeback

Shohei Ohtani delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning, but the Houston Astros snuffed out hopes of a late rally by the Los Angeles Angels to win their series opener 4-1 on Friday. Batting leadoff as designated hitter, Ohtani singled off Kendall Graveman with two out and two on to score Brandon Marsh and bring the tying run to the plate. The two-way superstar, who leads the majors with 38 home runs, swung for the fences but did not get solid contact on the 0-1 fastball, squibbing the ball into shallow left, where the third baseman ran it down. Ohtani took a big turn around first and sped t...