Soccer: Aoki brace hands Sapporo comeback win over FC Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Ryota Aoki scored his first goal in the J-League top flight before adding the winner as Consadole Sapporo came from behind to beat FC Tokyo 3-2 on Saturday. The 25-year-old midfielder finished off a superb counter to level 2-2 four minutes into the second half before hitting the winner in the 64th minute at Sapporo Dome, assisted by a well-weighted chest down by veteran English forward Jay Bothroyd. "I hadn't been able to get myself involved in goals in league games at all, so it's great to get the win and myself getting on the scoresheet," said Aoki, who joined from Nagoya Grampus ahead of th...