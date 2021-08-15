Japan animation industry sales fall 1.8% in 2020, 1st drop in decade

Newsfrom Japan

Sales in Japan's animation production industry fell 1.8 percent on year in 2020, the first drop in a decade, as hit movies such as the record-breaking success of the film on the blockbuster "Demon Slayer" manga series failed to offset the pandemic impact, according to a credit research firm. The industry's sales totaled 251.1 billion yen ($2.3 billion) last year, down from a record 255.7 billion yen in 2019, Teikoku Databank said in a recent survey report. In the movie business, the industry had smash-hit "Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu no Yaiba -- The Movie: Mugen Train," which became the highest-gr...