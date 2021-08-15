Soccer: Endo nets Stuttgart's 1st goal of Bundesliga season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo helped Stuttgart make a strong start to the Bundesliga season on Saturday, opening the scoring in a 5-1 demolition of promoted Greuther Furth. Endo found the net in the 30th minute at Stuttgart's Mercedes-Benz Arena, chipping over the keeper from a tight angle following a through ball from Philipp Forster. Defender Marc-Oliver Kempf scored a brace and Borna Sosa provided three assists for Stuttgart, who are aiming to improve on a ninth-place finish from last season. Elsewhere in the German top flight, Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi made his first league appearanc...