Baseball: Maeda earns 6th win, Ohtani belts MLB-leading 39th homer

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda fanned four batters over six shutout innings Saturday, earning his sixth win as the Minnesota Twins trounced the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 12-0. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, blasted his MLB-leading 39th home run in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Maeda (6-4) allowed just three hits and a solitary walk, while hitting one batter at Target Field. Relievers Ralph Garza Jr. and Danny Coulombe completed the three-hit shutout. Brent Rooker homered and added a double to lead a Twins attack that featured multiple hits from four batters. Facing one of t...