Baseball: Stewart electric in 1st start for Hawks

SoftBank Hawks right-hander Carter Stewart Jr. struck out nine batters over five innings in his first career start and five relievers completed to no-hit the Nippon Ham Fighters in a 0-0 Pacific League tie on Sunday. Stewart, the eighth overall pick in Major League Baseball's 2018 draft, instead turned pro in Japan with the Hawks on a six-year deal in 2019. His first start came in place of veteran lefty Tsuyoshi Wada, who was scratched due to injury. The 1.98-meter 21-year-old entered the game having allowed six runs in four first-team relief appearances. He hit the first batter he faced but r...