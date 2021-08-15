Basketball: Watanabe eager to make Olympic experience count in NBA

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe believes his Tokyo Olympics spent playing for host Japan over the summer will empower him as he approaches his fourth NBA season. Japan went out in the group stage after losses to Spain, Slovenia and Argentina in their first Olympic appearance since 1976, with Watanabe and fellow NBA forward Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards unable to inspire the team to greater heights. But the 26-year-old said he was just happy to get the opportunity to play for his nation amid all the difficulties caused by the pandemic. "It's natural to have had no spectators und...