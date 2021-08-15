Soccer: Maeda hits hat-trick as F Marinos go 11 games unbeaten

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick as Yokohama F Marinos brushed aside Oita Trinita 5-1 on Sunday to go 11 games unbeaten, moving within six points of the J-League first-division lead. The 23-year-old speedster, who scored for Japan against France during the Tokyo Olympics group stage, is tied for second in goals with 13. Kyogo Furuhashi leads with 15 goals but has since left Vissel Kobe for Celtic. F Marinos also saw manager Ange Postecoglou leave for the Scottish giants in June but their fluid attacks remain a huge threat under his successor and fellow Australian Kevin Muscat, with 12 goals sco...