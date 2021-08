Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy grew a real 0.3 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, or an annualized 1.3 percent, while parts of the country were under a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Monday. The country saw an increase in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, for the first time in two quarters, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.