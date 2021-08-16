Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on COVID-19 fears, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Monday on deepening uncertainty over Japan's economic recovery amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, while the market was also weighed down by a strengthening of the yen against the U.S. dollar late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 444.35 points, or 1.59 percent, from Friday to 27,532.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 31.19 points, or 1.59 percent, at 1,925.20. Every industry category lost ground, except for marine transportation issues. Decliner...