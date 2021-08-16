Baseball: Ohtani extends hitting streak to 6 games, set to pitch Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday, going 2-for-4 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 3-1. Batting leadoff as designated hitter, the two-way star singled in the first and fifth innings but did not add to his major league-leading 39 home runs. The Halos broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth at Angel Stadium when Joe Adell grounded into a force out, allowing Phil Gosselin to score. Ohtani (7-1) will make his next pitching start Wednesday on the road against the Detroit Tigers, the Angels announced Sunday. In his previous start on Thursday, he led the...