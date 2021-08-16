Japan's Shizuoka Gas to enter natural gas supply business in Thailand

Japanese regional utility firm Shizuoka Gas Co. will enter the industrial natural gas supply business in Thailand next year through an investment in a local firm and develop new Japanese corporate customers in the Southeast Asian country. On Aug. 5, Shizuoka Gas agreed with Scan Inter Public Co., a Thailand-based natural gas supplier, to acquire 49 percent of shares in Thai-Japan Gas Network Co. within the year, according to the Japanese company based in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. Thai-Japan Gas Network was established by Scan Inter in March in Nonthaburi Province, north of Bangkok, a...
Kyodo News

