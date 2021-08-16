Baseball: Free agent Tsutsugo agrees to deal with Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, his agent said Monday. The 29-year-old outfielder joins the Pirates in the National League Central as a free agent after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league affiliate Oklahoma City. "I'll focus on what I can bring to the Pirates and do my best to help the club," Tsutsugo said in a statement. The Dodgers waived Tsutsugo last month after sending him down to Triple-A Oklahoma City while he was rehabbing a calf injury. A star for the DeNA BayStars in Japan's Central League, Tsutsugo has strugg...