Tokyo stocks end sharply lower on COVID-19 concerns, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Monday due to concern over Japan's economic recovery amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while exporters were hit by a firmer yen against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 453.96 points, or 1.62 percent, from Friday at 27,523.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.41 points, or 1.61 percent, lower at 1,924.98. Decliners were led by pulp and paper, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and services issues.