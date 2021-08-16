FOCUS: Prolonged virus step likely to delay solid economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economic recovery is likely to remain sluggish in the July-September period, as the resurgence in domestic coronavirus infections is expected to lead to parts of the country remaining under a state of emergency for the next few months, analysts say. Some analysts say the economy is unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of 2021 as projected by the government, following the release Monday of figures showing real gross domestic product increased at an annualized pace of just 1.3 percent in the April-June period. Responding to a survey released Thursday by the Japan Center...