Newsfrom Japan

Fire alarms went off at the Hamaoka nuclear plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday and the operator confirmed smoke within a building that houses a reactor turbine in a currently suspended plant. There was no immediate report of injury after the incident at around 5:15 a.m. and no leakage of radioactive material outside the plant has been confirmed, said the operator, Chubu Electric Power Co.