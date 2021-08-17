Tokyo stocks open higher on record-high Dow, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifted by an overnight record high on the Dow Jones index, while investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei benchmark's three-day fall. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 109.68 points, or 0.40 percent, from Monday to 27,632.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.45 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,929.43. Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, marine transportation, and glass and ceramics product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.30-31 yen compared wi...