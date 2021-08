Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Aug. 18: -- Diet committees to discuss through Aug. 19 possible impact of Tokyo Olympics on recent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Japan. -- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for July at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for June at 8:50 a.m. -- Japan National Tourism Organization to release number of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in July at 4:15 p.m.