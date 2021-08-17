Baseball: Pirates sign Tsutsugo to major league deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signing Monday of Japanese outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to a major league deal. The Pirates, currently bottom of the National League Central, are Tsutsugo's third major league club since leaving Japan to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a two-year contract last year. The Rays traded Tsutsugo in May to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who removed the 29-year-old slugger from their roster last month after assigning him to minor league affiliate Oklahoma City while he treated a calf strain. The Dodgers released Tsutsugo on Saturday, making him a free agent. A former stando...