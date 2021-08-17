Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on dip-buying, COVID-19 resurgence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as investors snapped up bargains following the market's sharp fall the previous day, while they were also concerned about the economic impact of an ongoing resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 46.65 points, or 0.17 percent, from Monday to 27,569.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,924.59. Gainers were led by marine transportation and pharmaceutical issues, while iron and steel, and oil and coal product issues led decli...