NEC's Singapore arm sets up academy for training digital-savvy human talent

Newsfrom Japan

NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has established an academy to develop human resources versed in digital technology such as artificial intelligence covering its employees in Southeast Asia. The NEC APAC Future Academy is housed in the office of NEC Corp.'s Singapore subsidiary, which serves as the Japanese electronic giant's regional headquarters. The academy features the three pillars of developing human-centric design capabilities, incubating future innovations and advancing global research collaboration, according to Teh Chong Mien, managing director for Singapore operations of the NEC subsidiary...