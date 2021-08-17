Rain continues to lash Japan as public urged to remain on alert

Newsfrom Japan

Rain continued to fall over vast areas from western to northeastern Japan on Tuesday, disrupting transportation and business activities, with the public urged to remain vigilant over mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers due to the accumulated rainfall from last week. The Japan Meteorological Agency alerted residents to possible heavy rain, wind gusts and lightning in the coming days, as a stationary front is expected to remain parked over the Japanese archipelago through Friday. Heavy rain disrupted public transport in the southwestern region. Shinkansen bullet train services between Kumamot...