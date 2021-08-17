Nikkei down for 4th day on economic recovery woes amid virus surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei extending its losing streak to a fourth day, as sentiment was hurt by deepening concerns over an economic recovery as Japan struggles to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 98.72 points, or 0.36 percent, from Monday at 27,424.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.35 points, or 0.49 percent, lower at 1,915.63. Decliners were led by air transportation, iron and steel, and oil and coal product issues.