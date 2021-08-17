Baseball: Fukutani betters Olympic winner Morishita, Dragons end skid

Newsfrom Japan

Koji Fukutani hurled seven innings of four-hit ball to outpitch Tokyo Olympic winner Masato Morishita as the Chunichi Dragons beat the Hiroshima Carp 3-0 Tuesday in the Central League to snap their six-game losing skid. Fukutani (5-9) scattered four hits, walked none, had a hit batsman and struck out five at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, coming out on top of Morishita who was pitching for the first time since earning the win over the United States in the Aug. 7 Olympic final. Hiroshima's Takayoshi Noma had a leadoff single in the first inning when the visitors had two runners on bases, and also opened...