Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's 4-day drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday on buying of companies beaten down during the benchmark Nikkei's four-day losing streak, but the ongoing coronavirus resurgence dampened enthusiasm. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 24.86 points, or 0.09 percent, from Tuesday to 27,449.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.47 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,918.10. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, pharmaceutical, and textile and apparel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.54-55 yen compa...