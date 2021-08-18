Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Nikkei's 4-day fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, snapping the Nikkei benchmark's four-day losing streak as investors scooped up beaten shares, although the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 155.37 points, or 0.57 percent, from Tuesday to 27,579.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.35 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,925.98. Gainers were led by textile and apparel, consumer credit, and construction issues.