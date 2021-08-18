Qantas to require vaccination for all employees

Newsfrom Japan

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd., which also owns budget carrier Jetstar, said Wednesday it will require all of its 22,000 group employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, while all other employees have until March 31, with exceptions made for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The airline follows such airlines as United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines in mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for their domestic employees, according to U.S. media. The policy came after a survey of 12,000 employees that fou...