New Malaysian plant of Japan's Toray begins full ABS resin output

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo-based chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. has boosted its group's manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production. The new factory has boosted Toray Plastics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.'s output capacity for the group's "Toyolac" acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin by about 20 percent to 425,000 tons annually, the Japanese company said in a news release Tuesday. Combined with output at a plant in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Toray Group is now capable of making some 497,000 tons of ABS resin annually, it said. The n...