Suga asks business lobby to reduce commuters amid virus resurgence

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked Japan's largest business lobby Wednesday to help reduce the number of commuters through telework as the increasingly rampant novel coronavirus puts a strain on the country's medical system. Meeting Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, at its office in Tokyo, Suga said "Telework is an effective countermeasure. It may be difficult for some businesses to implement, but I ask for cooperation." Tokura responded that he will notify Keidanren members of the request with a view to slashing the number of commuters by 70 perce...