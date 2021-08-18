Tokyo stocks end higher after Nikkei's 4-day losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day losing streak as investors went after recently battered shares, although gains were limited by concerns over the economic recovery as the country battles an ongoing resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 161.44 points, or 0.59 percent, from Tuesday at 27,585.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.34 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 1,923.97. Gainers were led by farm and fishery, consumer credit, and textile and apparel issue...